CHP is switching from SUV-style patrol cars to sleek Dodge Chargers
California Highway Patrol officer Florentino Olivera stands in front of all three cars being used in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, March 20, 2017. The former mainstay is the Crown Victoria Police Interceptor by Ford Motor Co., left, The new Dodge Charger Pursuit and a Ford Explorer Explorer Police Interceptor.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ...
|5 hr
|Testos Terrone
|6
|anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Rebeka
|6
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|13 hr
|Paco
|8
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|13 hr
|Dog
|8
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Dog
|366
|Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions?
|Mon
|pwrof3
|1
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
