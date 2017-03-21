CHP is switching from SUV-style patrol cars to sleek Chargers
California Highway Patrol officer Florentino Olivera stands in front of all three cars being used in Santa Ana on Monday, March 20. The former mainstay is the Crown Victoria Police Interceptor by Ford Motor Co., the new Dodge Charger Pursuit, and a Ford Explorer Explorer Police Interceptor, from left. The California Highway Patrol Santa Ana office has their first new patrol car, a 2016 Dodge Charger Pursuit.
