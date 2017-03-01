Can Santa Ana be a literary hotspot?

Can Santa Ana be a literary hotspot?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

"I've always had the belief that Orange County produces more artists, more writers, more performers than anyplace else in the country," says Kevin Staniec, an arts advocate, author and publisher whose soon-to-open 1888 Center in Orange will be the county's first literary arts center. "I believe that there's so much happening in Orange County, and sometimes all we need is a thread to pull us all together."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Costa Mesa student raped & murdered by illegal ... 2 hr MAGA2016 1
News An equitable solution for local DACA students 5 hr Richard 1
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 8 hr Tina Corina 3
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Thu epiphany 14
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... Mar 1 Chico 22
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Mar 1 Chico 187
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 28 Vic 1,206
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC