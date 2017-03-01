California exports its poor to Texas, other states, while wealthier people move in
Every year between 2000 to 2015, more people left California than moved in from other states. This migration was not spread evenly across all income groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Noetics
|20
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|THE KING
|360
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|3
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Mar 2
|epiphany
|14
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Mar 1
|Chico
|22
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Chico
|187
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC