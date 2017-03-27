Bubblefest: Sudsy OC Bash Returns
Kids can make soapy works of art or even stand inside a big bubble, at the special Discovery Cube happening. How long does a soap bubble, one that's riding the breeze or catching a gentle current of air, last? We can leave it to the philosophers, dreamers, and soap-studying experts to nail that probably unnailable answer down, but suffice it to say it will be on the shorter side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|51
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|190
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|Green Light Free
|622
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Friend
|3
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Mar 28
|Buster
|23
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC