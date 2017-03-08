Billionaire pays IRS $52 million in back taxes
PLEADS GUILTY: O.C. Billionaire Igor Olenicoff leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Edward M. Robbins Jr. in Santa Ana on Wednesday. Olenicoff pleaded guilty to lying on his tax returns and paid $52 million in back taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|714loko
|1,208
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|16 hr
|Laura
|1
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Thu
|Chewie
|20
|Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr...
|Mar 8
|patosm
|10
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC