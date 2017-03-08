Billionaire pays IRS $52 million in b...

Billionaire pays IRS $52 million in back taxes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star-Progress

PLEADS GUILTY: O.C. Billionaire Igor Olenicoff leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Edward M. Robbins Jr. in Santa Ana on Wednesday. Olenicoff pleaded guilty to lying on his tax returns and paid $52 million in back taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 12 hr 714loko 1,208
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... 16 hr Laura 1
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Thu Chewie 20
News Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr... Mar 8 patosm 10
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Mar 6 Jolly Rodgers 22
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 6 Esbp 362
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC