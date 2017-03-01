Bankrupt Wet Seal gets $1.5 million stalking horse bid
Toronto based YM Inc. bid on the Irvine-based company's intellectual property, which includes social media profiles, brands, trademarks, domain names, an e-commerce platform and data for 5 million customers. In early February the chain started going out of business sales at its 137 locations.
