Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin ge...

Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin gets back to his roots with new solo album

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin will perform music off of his third solo album, "Millport," at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 9 and at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on March 10. Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin will perform music off of his third solo album, "Millport," at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 9 and at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on March 10. Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin performs with Bad Religion at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr... 10 hr little qweezy 7
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... 20 hr AmandaFields 1
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Mon Jolly Rodgers 22
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mon Esbp 362
News An equitable solution for local DACA students Mar 4 spytheweb 2
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton Mar 3 Tina Corina 3
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Mar 2 epiphany 14
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC