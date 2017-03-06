Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin gets back to his roots with new solo album
Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin will perform music off of his third solo album, "Millport," at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 9 and at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on March 10.
