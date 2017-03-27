Bad faith, attorneys fee awards against Lloyd's underwriters affirmed

A California appeals court has upheld a $50,000 punitive damages award plus more than $1 million in attorneys fees against Lloyd's of London underwriters in connection with its denial of coverage under a fire insurance policy because of a mistake in listing the insured. Saddleback Inn L.L.C., a subsidiary of Los Angeles-based J.K. Properties Inc., leased property in Santa Ana, California, known as the Saddleback Inn, according to Thursday's ruling by the California Court of Appeals in Santa Ana in Saddleback Inn L.L.C. v.

