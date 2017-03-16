Announces Lineup for 22nd Annual Festival of Books
The Los Angeles Times today announced the lineup for the 22nd annual Festival of Books , the nation's largest literary festival, April 22-23 at the University of Southern California. The event will feature more than 500 authors, celebrities, musicians, artists and chefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|13 hr
|Vic
|85
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Wed
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Wed
|Well Well
|21
|Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo...
|Wed
|your mom
|1
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Paco
|89
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|Tony
|173
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC