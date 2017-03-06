Afghan family detained in LA is freed but review is pending
The U.S. government says an Afghan family has been released after being detained when they arrived in Los Angeles on special visas while en route to Washington state. Hundreds of people in San Jose's Vietnamese community are trying to figure out how to rebuild after floods hit their homes recently in high-cost Silicon Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr...
|3 hr
|David
|4
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|6 hr
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|3
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Mar 2
|epiphany
|14
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC