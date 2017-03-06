Afghan family detained in L.A. to be ...

Afghan family detained in L.A. to be freed, attorney says

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Protesters outside the Tom Bradley International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport last month demonstrating against President Trump's travel ban. Protesters outside the Tom Bradley International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport last month demonstrating against President Trump's travel ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 2 hr Green Light Free 361
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) 6 hr Noetics 20
News An equitable solution for local DACA students Sat spytheweb 2
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton Mar 3 Tina Corina 3
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Mar 2 epiphany 14
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... Mar 1 Chico 22
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Mar 1 Chico 187
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC