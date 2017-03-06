Afghan family detained in L.A. to be freed, attorney says
Protesters outside the Tom Bradley International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport last month demonstrating against President Trump's travel ban. Protesters outside the Tom Bradley International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport last month demonstrating against President Trump's travel ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Green Light Free
|361
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Noetics
|20
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|3
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Mar 2
|epiphany
|14
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Mar 1
|Chico
|22
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Chico
|187
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC