4 Boston homeless sue security firm, ...

4 Boston homeless sue security firm, saying guard hurt them

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Four homeless people who say they were injured by security guards at a Boston train station have sued a former guard and the company he worked for. The Boston Globe reports that the lawsuit says the plaintiffs were in North Station or the adjoining TD Garden arena when they were forcibly removed or pushed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Thu green light free 86
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed yellinitlileitis 364
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Wed tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Wed Well Well 21
News Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo... Wed your mom 1
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Mar 14 Paco 89
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) Mar 12 Tony 173
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC