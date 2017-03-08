3 from Orange County plead guilty in ...

3 from Orange County plead guilty in phony insurance claims for taxi crashes

Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA Three people pleaded guilty Friday for their part in filing phony insurance claims in taxi cab collisions in Orange County and were immediately sentenced to about two months in jail. Yervand Srapyan, 47, of Tustin, was sentenced to 70 days and placed on five years' probation, according to court records.

