2017 Artist of the Year: Instrumental Music Top 10s

From left, top row: Aileen Chung, Brianna Satow, Tracy Lang, Valerie Narumi, Emma Lee; bottom row, Noah Bailyn, Elaine Huang, Hanae Yoshida, Jennifer Park, Mary La Blanc. 2017 Artist of the Year Top 10 nominee for instrumental music: Valerie Narumi, Valencia High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.