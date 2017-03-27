2 arrested for Buena Park apartment shooting
BUENA PARK Two men have been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found in an apartment. Frank Golob Avalos, 32, and Manuel Morales, 21, face felony counts of murder and discharge of a firearm causing death, according to a complaint filed last week in Orange County Superior Court.
