2,700 pound Brea's pavement in annual 8K

2,700 pound Brea's pavement in annual 8K

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star-Progress

Intermittent drizzle and chilly temperatures weren't nearly enough to keep more than 2,700 runners, joggers and walkers from cramming Birch Street for the start of the 26th annual Brea 8K Classic on Sunday. Billed as a true community-driven event, proceeds benefit Brea Olinda High School's Global IT Academy and instrumental and vocal music programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 14 hr Chico 22
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 14 hr Chico 187
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Tue Vic 1,206
News Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon... Feb 27 Anaheim livin 9
News Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08) Feb 27 Many Here Pharted 16
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Feb 26 Sope 1
Review: Atrium Windows (Mar '09) Feb 26 sladeltd 198
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC