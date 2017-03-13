13 people barricade themselves in Santa Ana business during robbery
Several people were detained after a robbery at Bristol Web an internet cafe in the 1600 block of McFadden Avenue in Santa Ana on Tuesday. Several people were detained after a robbery at Bristol Web an internet cafe in the 1600 block of McFadden Avenue in Santa Ana on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|17 hr
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ...
|Tue
|Testos Terrone
|6
|anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Rebeka
|6
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Tue
|Paco
|8
|Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions?
|Mar 20
|pwrof3
|1
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC