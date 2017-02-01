WSU Football Recruiting: LB Fa'avae Fa'avae signs letter of intent
Washington State has added to its impressive linebacker corps with the addition of Fa'avae Fa'avae, who signed his national letter of intent today. Fa'avae hails from Santa Ana, California, and will graduate from Mater Dei High School in the spring.
