What Skills does Steve Lodge have that will be useful to Lucille Kring?
You gotta hand it to Councilwoman Lucille Kring on one front - she sure is good at giving Anaheim the finger. Having won re-election, but nearly failing to get the endorsement of her Party and now confined to an impotent council minority, having had all her board and commission seats stripped from her in highly deserved retribution, she now sits squirming miserably on the dais, blithely ridiculed by colleagues and public alike for her hilarious malapropisms, foggy logic, and eyebrow-raising lies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Juice.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|4 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Vic
|1,196
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - La Jolla
|Feb 13
|rsnguyen
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Feb 10
|Free
|120
|Review: Paul F Spann CPA
|Feb 9
|JPB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC