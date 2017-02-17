What Skills does Steve Lodge have tha...

What Skills does Steve Lodge have that will be useful to Lucille Kring?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Orange Juice

You gotta hand it to Councilwoman Lucille Kring on one front - she sure is good at giving Anaheim the finger. Having won re-election, but nearly failing to get the endorsement of her Party and now confined to an impotent council minority, having had all her board and commission seats stripped from her in highly deserved retribution, she now sits squirming miserably on the dais, blithely ridiculed by colleagues and public alike for her hilarious malapropisms, foggy logic, and eyebrow-raising lies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Juice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... 4 hr PoliciaFederal 19
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Fri Vic 1,196
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) Feb 14 Phartoom 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - La Jolla Feb 13 rsnguyen 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Feb 10 Free 120
Review: Paul F Spann CPA Feb 9 JPB 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Orange County was issued at February 18 at 1:01PM PST

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC