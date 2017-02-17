What Skills does Steve Lodge have that will be useful to Lucille Kring?

You gotta hand it to Councilwoman Lucille Kring on one front - she sure is good at giving Anaheim the finger. Having won re-election, but nearly failing to get the endorsement of her Party and now confined to an impotent council minority, having had all her board and commission seats stripped from her in highly deserved retribution, she now sits squirming miserably on the dais, blithely ridiculed by colleagues and public alike for her hilarious malapropisms, foggy logic, and eyebrow-raising lies.

