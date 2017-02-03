watch Kate Tempest's 'Europe is Lost' video
One of the most powerful songs on Kate Tempest 's fantastic Let them Eat Chaos is "Europe is Lost," a state-of-world diatribe where "All that is meaningless rules /We have learned nothing from history / The people are dead in their lifetimes / Dazed in the shine of the streets" and asking "What am I going to do to wake up?" in "the land where nobody gives a fuck." The song, which predated the record by a year or so, now has a powerful video made by Manuel Braun, a collage of imagery culled from new reports and other sources that matches, sometimes with dark irony, to Kate's lyrics.
