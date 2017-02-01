South Coast Plaza Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Malibu Dinner
Elizabeth Segerstrom, Anton Segerstrom and retail executives celebrated South Coast Plaza's upcoming 50th anniversary with a dinner in Malibu. To launch its 50th anniversary, South Coast Plaza held a dinner for Los Angeles-based editors at Little Beach House in Malibu to preview the yearlong celebrations and retail unveilings that will commemorate the milestone.
