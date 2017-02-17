Soulquarious Brings All-Star R&B Acts, Production Flaws to Santa Ana, CA

How do you assemble one of the greatest R&B lineups in contemporary history and still manage to taint it with grave production flaws? That was the conundrum at the promising Soulquarius Festival that took place on Saturday at the Observatory Grounds in Santa Ana, California. Touted as an "R&B Jam," on paper, Soulquarius was a middle school dream come true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.