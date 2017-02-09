Santa Ana's Vice Squad Cracks Down on...

Santa Ana's Vice Squad Cracks Down on Prostitution

For the first time in years, Santa Ana's vice unit is back on patrol targeting one of the community's most pervasive problems -- prostitution. Budget cuts in 2014 forced the specialized unit to be eliminated, sending vice officers back to regular patrol.

