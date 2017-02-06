Santa Ana woman digs up 1962 newspaper clipping of Villa Park's horseback paper boy
Judy Ausmus, 78, of Santa Ana, holds up a 1962 clipping of the Orange County Register showing her cousin Steve Zwinger delivering papers by horseback in Villa Park. This 1962 clipping of the Orange County Register shows Steve Zwinger delivering papers by horseback in Villa Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|Ssk lil snuffy
|173
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Review: Barbarian Bail Bonds 24/7 (Fullerton) (Oct '15)
|Sun
|alberto
|4
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Feb 4
|Tony
|87
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Feb 3
|Freeman
|117
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC