Santa Ana votes to condemn Trump's executive actions on immigrants, sanctuary cities

11 hrs ago

SANTA ANA The Santa Ana City Council voted late Tuesday to prepare a resolution condemning President Trump's executive orders withholding funds from sanctuary cities and barring immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The 4-2 vote exactly three weeks after council members unanimously adopted an ordinance declaring Santa Ana a sanctuary for all residents, regardless of immigration status was supported by a handful of speakers from the public, the majority of whom identified themselves as of Muslim background.

