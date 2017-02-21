Santa Ana votes to condemn President Trump's executive orders on immigration enforcement

The only Orange County municipality that has adopted a sanctuary city ordinance continues to push back against Donald Trump, adopting a resolution Tuesday condemning his presidential executive orders on immigration enforcement and refugees . Passed on a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Villegas dissenting, the resolution, which is effective immediately, condemns executive orders threatening to withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities, calling for a border wall and barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

