Santa Ana votes to condemn President ...

Santa Ana votes to condemn President Trump's executive orders on immigration enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The only Orange County municipality that has adopted a sanctuary city ordinance continues to push back against Donald Trump, adopting a resolution Tuesday condemning his presidential executive orders on immigration enforcement and refugees . Passed on a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Villegas dissenting, the resolution, which is effective immediately, condemns executive orders threatening to withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities, calling for a border wall and barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon... 2 hr LBer 1
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 10 hr Ssk 1,199
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 20 hr Spike 96
News Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv... Tue marg 1
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... Feb 18 PoliciaFederal 19
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC