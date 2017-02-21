Santa Ana sting puts 15 suspected prostitutes behind bars
Taina Theresa Starr was arrested Wednesday night in a sting that arrested 15 suspected prostitutes along Harbor Boulevard. She was found to have a .380 caliber gun on her, police said.
