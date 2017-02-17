Santa Ana police start funeral fund for 9-year-old killed in car crash
A two-vehicle accident outside South Coast Global Medical Center left a 9-year-old girl dead and her father injured in the 2700 block of Bristol Street around 11:30 p.m. in Santa Ana on February 5. Melissa Guadalupe Hernandez, 9, was riding in a car with her father the night of Feb. 5 when they were broadsided. Melissa died that night and Santa Ana police are trying to help her family with funeral expenses.
