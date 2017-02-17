Santa Ana police start funeral fund for 9-year-old killed in car crash

A two-vehicle accident outside South Coast Global Medical Center left a 9-year-old girl dead and her father injured in the 2700 block of Bristol Street around 11:30 p.m. in Santa Ana on February 5. Melissa Guadalupe Hernandez, 9, was riding in a car with her father the night of Feb. 5 when they were broadsided. Melissa died that night and Santa Ana police are trying to help her family with funeral expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.