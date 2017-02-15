Reward Offered For Tips Related To Santa Ana Killings

SANTA ANA - A rash of violence over the past week that led to the deaths of four people, two of them cousins, prompted Santa Ana officials Wednesday to reach out for public help in rounding up suspects, which could mean a reward of up to $50,000 for a tipster. The spree of violence started about 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday when a security found found 23-year-old Joseph Frank Garcia shot to death behind a shuttered grocery store building at 1900 N. Grand Ave., next to a tan Honda Accord stolen from Costa Mesa, according to Rojas.

