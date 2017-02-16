Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport
There are 11 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from Tuesday, titled Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:
In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. NBC-TV says Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.
#1 22 hrs ago
Oops.
#2 19 hrs ago
what a dork. lern too fyl, dum mas
Since: Mar 09
10,978
The Left Coast
#4 11 hrs ago
Hey, if Ford feels like landing on a taxiway, he should be able to land there. These old outdated airport rules no longer apply
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,266
#5 11 hrs ago
Next time you park the Falcon, Chewie.....
#6 8 hrs ago
no doubt, a senior moment.
United States
#7 7 hrs ago
This old alcoholic has been, needs to have his pilots license revoked. This is his second mishap..I guess they are waiting for him to kill someone white.. O well.
#8 6 hrs ago
Bdhe
#9 3 hrs ago
I luv Harrison Ford.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,674
Dump American Eagle
#10 2 hrs ago
3rd..... He totaled chopper some years back.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,276
MILKY WAY
#11 1 hr ago
I'm just wild about HARRY
And Harry's just wild
#12 46 min ago
You didn't finish your sentence.
