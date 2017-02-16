Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in ...

There are 11 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from Tuesday, titled Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:

In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. NBC-TV says Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.

OOPS

Absecon, NJ

#1 22 hrs ago
Oops.
Reply »
Judge it!
boy wonder

Los Angeles, CA

#2 19 hrs ago
what a dork. lern too fyl, dum mas

Judged:

1

Reply »
Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,978

The Left Coast

#4 11 hrs ago
Hey, if Ford feels like landing on a taxiway, he should be able to land there. These old outdated airport rules no longer apply
Reply »
Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,266

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 11 hrs ago
Next time you park the Falcon, Chewie.....
Reply »
Judge it!
tuba toofpaste

Los Angeles, CA

#6 8 hrs ago
no doubt, a senior moment.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Judge it!
FireyFellow44

United States

#7 7 hrs ago
This old alcoholic has been, needs to have his pilots license revoked. This is his second mishap..I guess they are waiting for him to kill someone white.. O well.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Judge it!
Brynda Arredondo

Louisville, CO

#8 6 hrs ago
Bdhe
Reply »
Judge it!
visitor

Reading, PA

#9 3 hrs ago
I luv Harrison Ford.
Reply »
Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,674

Dump American Eagle

#10 2 hrs ago
FireyFellow44 wrote:
This old alcoholic has been, needs to have his pilots license revoked. This is his second mishap..I guess they are waiting for him to kill someone white.. O well.
3rd..... He totaled chopper some years back.
Reply »
Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,276

MILKY WAY

#11 1 hr ago
I'm just wild about HARRY
And Harry's just wild
Reply »
Judge it!
visitor

Reading, PA

#12 46 min ago
SirPrize wrote:
I'm just wild about HARRY
And Harry's just wild
You didn't finish your sentence.
Reply »
Judge it!

