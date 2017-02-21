Register Book Club: Author Viet Thanh Nguyen says he had to share his family's painful tales
Author Viet Thanh Nguyen discusses his book "Sympathizer" during the Register's Book Club event at The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana on Tuesday. Author Viet Thanh Nguyen, right, discusses his book "Sympathizer" during the Register's Book Club event at The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|bones
|178
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,198
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|8 hr
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Tue
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC