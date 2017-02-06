Rain delays public works project that would displace homeless living along Santa Ana River
About two dozen protesters voice their concerns, Monday, about OC Public Works plans to start a maintenance project that will displace homeless people living along the Santa Ana riverbed in Orange. Denise Lindstorm Le Blanc gets help crossing the street in her wheelchair as she attends a protest in Orange on Monday.
