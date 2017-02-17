Police rescue mother and son from rus...

Police rescue mother and son from rushing water in Santa Ana riverbed

Read more: The Orange County Register

Santa Ana Police officers rescued three people, including a mother and child, who were struggling to stay above rushing water in the Santa Ana riverbed, authorities said Saturday. Police were called at about 12:30 p.m. for reports of several people screaming for help in the Santa Ana River, the department said in a statement.

