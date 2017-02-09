Police identify man found shot to death behind a Food for Less in Santa Ana
A man in his 20s was fatally shot in a parking lot in the 1900 block of North Grand Avenue around 10:30 p.m. in Santa Ana on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Heavy fog blankets the crime scene as Santa Ana Police investigate after a man in his 20s was fatally shot in a parking lot in the 1900 block of North Grand Avenue around 10:30 p.m. in Santa Ana on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
