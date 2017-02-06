Patrick Cantlay to resume golf career...

Patrick Cantlay to resume golf career with renewed purpose

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Patrick Cantlay, who attended Servite High and UCLA, is among the most decorated amateurs in history Damon Tarver/Cal Sport Media/ZUMAPRESS.com) Patrick Cantlay, who attended Servite High and UCLA, is among the most decorated amateurs in history Damon Tarver/Cal Sport Media/ZUMAPRESS.com) Hanging out with friends was one of the things that gave Patrick Cantlay solace after a sore back forced him to put his promising pro golf career on hold in May 2013. And if anyone could cheer up Cantlay it was his caddie and longtime friend, Chris Roth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 5 hr Ssk lil snuffy 173
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 9 hr ThomasA 7
News Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15) 10 hr Hiker Phart 23
Review: Barbarian Bail Bonds 24/7 (Fullerton) (Oct '15) Sun alberto 4
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Sun Robin 15
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Feb 4 Tony 87
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Feb 3 Freeman 117
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC