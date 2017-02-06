Parole agent guilty in scheme to exchange gift cards, bus passes for drugs

SANTA ANA A parole agent who was working for the state when he obtained bus passes and Target gift cards under false pretenses and traded them for painkillers prescribed to a parolee pleaded guilty Monday to criminal charges. Scott Patric Keblis accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Robert Fitzgerald, who immediately sentenced him to 90 days in the Orange County Jail and three years of formal probation on his plea to one felony count of embezzlement by a public employee and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

