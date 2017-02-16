Orange County to get first emergency psych beds for children
St. Joseph Hospital of Orange has a secured Emergency Clinical Decision Unit, which serves as a holding area before placing psychiatric patients who are brought in to the emergency room. It is one of the few locations in Orange County with psychiatric beds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Vic
|1,196
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|4 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|15
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - La Jolla
|Feb 13
|rsnguyen
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC