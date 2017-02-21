Orange County and other officers honor their fallen brother as his body is taken to mortuary
A processional for slain Whittier police officer Keith Boyer heads east on 6th Street in Santa Ana. The caravan, made up of Santa Ana poilce and California Highway Patrol officers, was traveling from the Orange County Coroners office to Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.
