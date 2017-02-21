Orange County and other officers hono...

Orange County and other officers honor their fallen brother as his body is taken to mortuary

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

A processional for slain Whittier police officer Keith Boyer heads east on 6th Street in Santa Ana, California, February 21, 2017.The caravan, made up of Santa Ana poilce and California Highway Patrol officers, was traveling from the Orange County Coroners office to Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier. A hearse carrying slain Whittier police officer Keith Boyer turns from 6th Street to Flower Street in Santa Ana, California, February 21, 2017.The caravan, made up of Santa Ana poilce and California Highway Patrol officers, was traveling from the Orange County Coroners office to Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 1 hr Nomi 95
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 1 hr John 111
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 6 hr changolero 176
News Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv... 18 hr marg 1
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... Feb 18 PoliciaFederal 19
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 17 Vic 1,196
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC