OC Streetcar included in Governor's list of high-priority projects
California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday included Orange County's first modern electric streetcar in a letter identifying 10 high-priority infrastructure projects for the federal government to consider expediting. The 4.2-mile streetcar project - which would connect the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center to a new transit hub in Garden Grove - was in the company of express lanes on Interstate 15 in Riverside County and Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County, among other projects.
