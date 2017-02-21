Obamacare supporters speak on behalf of the law at Santa Ana forum
SANTA ANA More than 150 Obamacare supporters gathered Wednesday night to discuss the future of the law and share stories of how access to health insurance has brought security to their lives. The forum at the Delhi Center in Santa Ana was organized by nonprofit health groups and labor unions in response to President Trump's pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
