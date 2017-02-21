Obamacare supporters speak on behalf ...

Obamacare supporters speak on behalf of the law at Santa Ana forum

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA More than 150 Obamacare supporters gathered Wednesday night to discuss the future of the law and share stories of how access to health insurance has brought security to their lives. The forum at the Delhi Center in Santa Ana was organized by nonprofit health groups and labor unions in response to President Trump's pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 49 min Diego 4
News Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon... 50 min Diego 4
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 23 hr Ssk 1,199
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) Wed Spike 96
News Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv... Tue marg 1
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... Feb 18 PoliciaFederal 19
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC