O.C. politician says website in his name 'hijacked' to advertise pornography

Costa Mesa City Councilman Allan Mansoor has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to retake control of his online domain name, which he alleges was "hijacked" and repurposed to advertise pornography. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, claims that an unknown party took control of a website bearing Mansoor's name after Mansoor's domain registration expired in 2015.

