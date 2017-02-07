No Comment

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire kicked off January's National Mentoring Month with the expansion of its Destination Future initiative, which will now support its young adult participants with mentoring relationships up to the age of 25. Known for making one-to-one matches between volunteers and youth ages 6 to 18, the local agency is the first of 15 affiliates in California to formally extend services to high school graduates as they transition to college or career.

