Nearly 1 in 5 immigrants in U.S. illegally in NYC, L.A.
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was locked in a van that was stopped in the street by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, Wednesday, in Phoenix. Apparently fearing her deportation, activists blocked the gates surrounding the office near central Phoenix in what the Arizona Republic says was an effort to block several vans and a bus inside from leaving.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Lil roost
|119
|Review: Paul F Spann CPA
|Thu
|JPB
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,842
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|10
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Feb 6
|Ssk lil snuffy
|173
