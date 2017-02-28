Multifamily Supply Starts Edging Downward
Providing a case study in how the market is turning back around, an original loan for a tenant in common multifamily property was closed three years ago and since then, the value has doubled. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|2 hr
|Chico
|22
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Chico
|187
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Vic
|1,206
|Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon...
|Feb 27
|Anaheim livin
|9
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Atrium Windows (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|sladeltd
|198
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC