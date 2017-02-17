Missions Sunday: Are You Ready to Cha...

Missions Sunday: Are You Ready to Change?

Read more: Christianity Today

Missions Sunday is a new Sunday series I am launching that will help us cross cultural, religious, and ethnic boundaries to introduce and further the work of the gospel. And as Publisher of Evangelical Missions Quarterly , I see no better place to draw content from than this 52-year-old publication, which continues to be a beacon of best thought and practice from missions leaders and practitioners from around the world.

