Man blames Uber after getting caught cheating on wife

A man in France is blaming a glitch in Uber's app for outing his unfaithful ways to his wife. The man explain that he had logged into his Uber account once before on his wife's phone, but even after signing out, his wife continued to receive push notifications to her phone on his whereabouts.

