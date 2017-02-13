Jillian Clary has been appointed Director of Sales at Courtyard Santa Ana Orange County - CA, USA
With the recent hiring of a new director of sales, Courtyard Santa Ana Orange County looks to explore new opportunities for the hotel in the Orange County area. Under the management of Dimension Development, the hotel has appointed Jillian Clary to take over the important role.
