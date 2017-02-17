Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured in...

Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured in Friday's storm

Neighbors and friends gather at a candlelight vigil Sunday night for Teresa Johnston, 13, who was struck by a falling tree during the storm Friday in the University Park neighborhood of Irvine. Johnston is in the critical care unit at Orange County Global Hospital with brain trauma, her family said.

